McCain: Stone Should Testify To Senate

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Senator John McCain said that former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone "obviously" needs to be questioned as part of the Senate Intelligence Committee hearings on Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. "I think he and others need to be questioned," McCain said. On Friday, Stone acknowledged that he had what he deemed to be an "innocuous" Twitter conversation with Guccifer 2.0, an entity tied to the hack of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election.