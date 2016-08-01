McCain to Trump: Stop Defaming Khan Family

In a lengthy statement out Monday morning, Arizona Sen. John McCain rebuked Donald Trump for his attacks on the Khan family. “I cannot emphasize enough how deeply I disagree with Mr. Trump’s statement,” the former GOP nominee said, adding that his remarks do not reflect the beliefs of the Republican Party at large. “It is time for Donald Trump to set the example for our country and the future of the Republican Party,” McCain continued. “While our party has bestowed upon him the nomination, it is not accompanied by unfettered license to defame those who are the best among us.” Trump once suggested that McCain, a former prisoner of war, was not a war hero, and McCain decided to skip the GOP convention in Cleveland two weeks ago. Khizr Khan, the father of Humayun Khan, who was killed in Iraq in 2004, spoke at the Democratic convention in Philadelphia last week. Trump has since criticized the family, but Republican leaders like House Speaker Paul Ryan have rushed to defend the Khans.
