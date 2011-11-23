McCanns: We Felt ‘Totally Violated’

Gerry and Kate McCann, the parents of missing 4-year-old Madeleine McCann, testified Wednesday that they wanted a new investigation into how the now-defunct newspaper News of the World had published Kate’s diaries. “I felt totally violated,” said Kate McCann of the September 2008 cover story titled “Kate’s Diary.” She said she believed the diary had been taken from her by Portuguese police and later returned, but she alleged that someone photocopied the private diary and given it to the press. Her husband, Gerry, said former News of the World newspaper editor Colin Myler berated the couple in May 2008 after learning they had given an interview with Hello magazine on the first anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance. The McCanns are the latest high-profile people testifying in front of Parliament as part of the Leveson inquiry into media ethics.
