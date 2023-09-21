McCarthy Rebuffs Zelensky: ‘We Just Didn’t Have Time’ for an Address to Congress
VERY BUSY, SORRY
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with lawmakers in D.C. on Thursday to discuss additional funding for Kyiv in the war against Russia. But, according to Punchbowl News and NBC News, he requested to give a joint address to Congress and was rebuffed by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). McCarthy said in comments aired by NBC News that Congress “didn’t have time” for a joint session due to negotiations to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month. He said that a bipartisan group of lawmakers would instead meet with Zelensky behind closed doors. Punchbowl reported that a classified Wednesday briefing for senators highlighted Republicans’ resistance to providing more aid to Ukraine. “If there is a path toward something that can be called a victory here, I didn’t hear it. I’m frankly tired of them actively misleading us about Ukraine,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reportedly said after the briefing. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a proponent for providing additional aid, said, “We cannot let Putin win. Without aid, Ukraine could run a very strong risk of being defeated.”