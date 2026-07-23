McConnell Disappearance Triggers Republican Demands for Action

Republicans are calling for new laws to deal with incapacitated members of Congress as the mystery surrounding Mitch McConnell’s health stretches into a sixth week.

Thirty-nine days after the 84-year-old Senator was admitted to the hospital and essentially vanished from public view, some within the GOP have revived the debate around fixed-term Congressional limits—and perhaps a way to remove lawmakers who are no longer capable of serving.

Then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a press conference following the weekly Senate caucus luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on April 9, 2024. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was among the most outspoken this week, declaring that the U.S. Senate “looks like an old folks home” filled with politicians remaining in office long after they are able to effectively serve.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz also weighed in on Capitol Hill, noting that even before McConnell’s latest health episode, he had introduced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

DeSantis has been a longtime proponent of fixed terms. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

McConnell’s fellow Kentuckian Thomas Massie has also joked that Congress needs a “three strokes and you’re out” rule, while Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett has called for an “incapacitation clause” allowing lawmakers who are medically unable to perform their duties to be replaced.

At present, there is no mechanism in the U.S. Constitution to deal with prolonged incapacity.

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett says there should be an "incapacitation clause" inserted into the Constitution. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“I think it needs to happen yesterday,” he told independent journalist Desirée Townsend. “It’s pathetic.”

McConnell has served in the Senate since 1985, making him one of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history.

He has also had multiple falls in recent years—often attributed to having polio as a child—and several highly publicized incidents where he abruptly froze while speaking.

But since being hospitalized on June 14, he has missed out on dozens of crucial votes in the Senate, while his office refuses to answer questions about his condition, fueling claims of a cover-up.

Terry Carmack has worked for Mitch McConnell since 2010. He was promoted to chief of staff in 2021. Billy Suratt/Apex MediaWire/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

One video posted on X by reporter Nicholas Ballasy on Thursday shows McConnell’s communications director, Stephanie Penn, smiling in silence as she ignored his questions about the senator’s prolonged absence.

Another showed his $226,000-a-year chief of staff, Terry Carmack, also ignoring Ballasy’s inquiries as he was followed through the halls of the Senate on Wednesday.

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Chief of Staff Terry Carmack did not respond to any questions related to McConnell’s current condition or why he hasn’t released a video statement during his absence from the Senate since entering the hospital on June 14 pic.twitter.com/3VeLAdh6sy — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) July 23, 2026

“Do you think he should produce more information?” the reporter asks.

“Anything you can say, sir, about the situation? His constituents are wondering and there’s all kinds of things going around social media…”

McConnell was rushed to George Washington University Hospital on June 14 after a 911 call suggesting he’d had a heart attack, was unconscious, and had received CPR.

Rumors have swirled over the proof-of-life photo McConnell's team shared. Office of Senator Mitch McConnel/via REUTERS

After ongoing pressure, his office eventually released a statement and a “proof of life” photo on July 12 stating he had suffered a fall, briefly lost consciousness, and later developed mild pneumonia before being transferred to rehabilitation.

But it is not clear if he was transferred to rehabilitation outside of GWU Hospital, or simply into the rehabilitation unit within the facility itself.

The Daily Beast observed security detail parked outside the DC hospital Mitch McConnell was admitted to in June. Farrah Tomazin

Adding to the mystery are unmarked Capitol Police SUVs that the Daily Beast has observed for days outside the hospital, parked in the same spot.

The vacuum has sparked countless theories online, with some believing that McConnell is dead or on life support, but that this is being covered up in order to avoid a vacancy being created in his seat.

However, the debate about term limits and members unable to fulfill their duties extends beyond McConnell.

The late Democratic Senator, Dianne Feinstein, for instance, remained in office through prolonged health struggles that left colleagues privately questioning whether she could fully carry out her duties before her death in 2023.

Senator Diane Feinstein, who announced she will not be seeking re-election, leaves the Senate floor after a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 14, 2023. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

More recently, Congressional delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, 89, faced mounting questions over her ability to continue representing the District of Columbia after reports of memory lapses and calls from local Democratic leaders for her to step aside.

Neither case resulted in a formal mechanism to remove an elected lawmaker.

The Constitution provides no process for declaring a senator or House member medically incapacitated. Unless a member dies, resigns or is expelled, they remain in office regardless of their ability to work.

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) speaks during a press conference to unveil the official Trump Accounts website, at the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

In January, Senators Ted Cruz, Alabama Republican Katie Britt and ten of their Senate Republican colleagues reintroduced an amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress.

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and Members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms after its enactment.