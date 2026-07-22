Missing McConnell Accused of Breaking Senate Rule Over Absence

Mitch McConnell has been accused of violating one of the Senate’s own rules after disappearing from public view for 38 days while missing dozens of votes.

Despite this, his office continues to provide no new information about his latest condition or expected return—even as a taxpayer-funded security detail mysteriously remains outside the hospital he was rushed to on June 14.

An ambulance is parked outside the DC home of Mitch McConnell on June 14. Bo Erickson/REUTERS

The prolonged absence has prompted questions about whether the 84-year-old Republican is complying with Rule VI of the Standing Rules of the Senate, which states: “No Senator shall absent himself from the service of the Senate without leave.”

Under Senate procedure, members who expect to be absent typically seek a formal leave of absence from the chamber.

Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been out of public view for 39 days. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty

But it remains unclear whether McConnell has done so, fueling calls to come clean, as well as anger in parts of MAGA world.

“McConnell and his ilk will fight to keep the Senate filibuster because ”muH rULeS,” but completely ignore this rule about making sure the Senator IS ALIVE,” former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis wrote on X.

The Daily Beast observed security detail parked outside the DC hospital Mitch McConnell was admitted to in June. Farrah Tomazin

The lack of transparency has also frustrated lawmakers and fueled broader concerns about how Congress handles prolonged incapacitation by sitting members.

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett said this week that McConnell’s disappearance highlighted the need for a constitutional mechanism to deal with lawmakers who are unable to perform their duties for extended periods.

“I think it needs to happen yesterday,” he told independent journalist Desirée Townsend. “It’s pathetic.”

Since vanishing from public view, McConnell has missed 30 out of 30 roll call votes on everything from the War Powers Resolution on the Iran war, to judicial nominations and a housing affordability bill.

But his office, led by longtime aide Terry Carmack, who earns $226,000 a year, has repeatedly declined to answer questions from the Daily Beast, including whether leave has been requested or granted.

McConnell was using a wheelchair to get around Capitol Hill in 2025. Terry Carmack (right) is his powerful chief of staff. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Burchett was one of the first GOP Senators to claim a “cover-up” was taking place over McConnell, who was rushed to George Washington University Hospital last month after a 911 call suggesting he’d had a heart attack, was unconscious, and had received CPR.

After ongoing public pressure, McConnell’s office eventually released a statement and a “proof of life” photo on July 12, stating he had suffered a fall, briefly lost consciousness and later developed mild pneumonia before being transferred to rehabilitation.

McConnell released a picture of himself in the hospital alongside his wife. Mitch McConnell

In the photo, the Kentucky Republican is sitting on what appears to be a hospital bed dressed in jeans and a button-up shirt, beaming alongside his wife, former Transport Secretary Elaine Chao.

But the image immediately drew skepticism, including from high-profile MAGA figures who questioned its authenticity, and by Monday, the internet was flooded with memes and AI-generated videos mocking the picture.

Memes of McConnell have flooded the internet. X

It is also not clear if he was transferred to rehabilitation outside of GWU Hospital, or simply into the rehabilitation unit within the facility itself.

Nor is it clear when the Kentucky Senator will return to the Senate, weeks after his ally, CNN’s Scott Jennings, claimed McConnell was “at some point preparing to go back to work.”

“I know he was actually meeting with some of his staff late this afternoon about a few issues going on over at the Senate,” Jennings said on July 9 as he pushed back on speculation that McConnell was either dead or “a vegetable.”

“And truthfully, it sounded to me like somebody who was preparing at some point to go back to work,” Jennings added.

“Now, whether that means go back to work soon or go back to work eventually, I don’t know. But I do know he was meeting with his staff today and getting some briefings on a few issues.”

Adding to the mystery are the security vehicles that the Daily Beast has observed for days outside the hospital, parked in the same spot. On Wednesday, two vehicles from the D.C. Metropolitan Police fleet were also parked a few meters away.

Meanwhile, MAGA rage continues.

“Senator McConnell is in clear violation of Senate Rule VI by being absent without leave. This rule is straightforward and he needs to face the consequences,” a self-described “America First” voter from Texas wrote on X.

“The Senate cannot keep operating this way while important work is ignored. Time to enforce the rules.”