McConnell: Impeachment Trial Will Likely Begin in a Week

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he expects President Trump’s impeachment trial to begin next week, shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House will vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. McConnell (R-KY) added that the Senate will begin preparing for the trial this week, which he says will likely happen next Tuesday. His comments come hours after Pelosi announced, “The president and the senators will be held accountable,” adding that she will appoint lawmakers who will act as prosecutors in the trial.