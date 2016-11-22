McCrory Requests Recount in N.C. Election

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who trails his opponent in North Carolina's gubernatorial election by one-tenth of a point, has officially requested a recount. Two weeks out, it is still unclear whether McCrory or Democratic challenger, Attorney General Roy Cooper, will lead the state. Cooper, though, has already claimed victory. Since his lead is fewer than 10,000 votes, he is entitled to a recount. As of Tuesday afternoon, the lead was about 6,300 out of 4.7 million votes cast. McCrory's request was sent on Friday but was made public on Tuesday. "With serious concerns of potential voter fraud emerging across the state, it is becoming more apparent that a thorough recount is one way the people of North Carolina can have confidence in the results, process and system," he wrote.
