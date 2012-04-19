McDonalds Introduces McBaguette

CHEAT SHEET
C’est McBaguette. McDonald’s rolled out a new hamburger sandwich called the McBaguette in France on Thursday in an appeal to the famous French tastes. It’s a French twist on the iconic McDonald’s hamburger: two hamburger patties, some lettuce, and French mustard, but in a roll that looks like the classic French baguette. Although the French are lining up to try it, traditional baguette bakers are wary about the McBaguette, saying it could threaten their industry.