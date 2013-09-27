McDonald’s Pushes Healthier Options

CHEAT SHEET
“Mmm, nothing like a burger with a side of apples,” said no one ever. McDonald’s has unveiled a plan to make the world a little healthier, one value meal at a time. The fast-food giant says it will soon offer customers in large markets a choice of side salad or fruit as a substitute for the fries in its value meals. One more promising piece of the plan is a move to push healthy beverages for its tiniest patrons: Happy Meals will only be promoted on menus and ads with water, milk, and juice. Now the question is whether people will buy what they’re selling. A previous push for healthier Happy Meals didn’t go over so well.