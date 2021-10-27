McKinsey Employees Revolt Over Its Work for Polluters

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The New York Times
Hundreds of employees of consulting giant McKinsey & Company are in revolt over the company’s work for polluters. The New York Times reports that 1,100 staffers—several of whom have since resigned—signed an open letter to the partners demanding it disclose its clients’ carbon emissions. The newspaper says McKinsey has worked for 43 of the world’s biggest polluters even as it publicly pronounces its commitment to environmental responsibility. A McKinsey spokesman told the newspaper that “walking away from these sectors might appease absolutist critics, but it would do nothing to solve the climate challenge.”