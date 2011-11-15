McQueary: I Stopped Sandusky

CHEAT SHEET
In an email sent on Nov. 8 to a friend, former Penn State coach Mike McQueary reportedly said that he “stopped” Jerry Sandusky’s alleged rape of a 10-year-old boy. In the email, sent from McQueary’s Penn State account, he writes, “I did not stop it, physically … but made sure it was stopped when I left the locker room.” McQueary goes on to say that he “discussed” the situation with the police and the university official in charge of the police. He then says he is getting “hammered” for handling the situation the “right” way and that he was forced to make “tough impacting quick decisions.” The email brings into question McQueary’s grand-jury testimony, in which he said he did not go to the police and that he did not intervene when he saw the rape. Meanwhile, CBS News conducted a brief interview with McQueary in which he said his emotions are like a snow globe.