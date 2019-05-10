Study Identifies U.S. Cities Most Likely to See Measles Outbreaks

Researchers have predicted the places likely to be hit by big measles outbreaks—and the Chicago area tops the list. Sahotra Sarkar of the University of Texas at Austin told the Chicago Tribune that busy O’Hare Airport makes the Windy City vulnerable because of flights from countries with low vaccination rates. In fact, the seven measles cases reported in Illinois this year can be traced to a person who was infected overseas and then flew back and spread the virus. The other counties that could be hot spots are Los Angeles, Miami-Dade, Queens, King in Washington state, Maricopa in Arizona, Broward in Florida, Clark in Nevada, Harris in Texas and Honolulu.