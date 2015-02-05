Measles Hits 5 Chicago Infants

CHEAT SHEET
Five infants from the same suburban Chicago daycare center were diagnosed with measles Thursday. Cook County and Illinois health officials said the virus hit the KinderCare Learning Center in Palatine. All of the children are under the age of 1 and are too young to be vaccinated. Last week, Cook County officials announced the state’s first case of measles this year, who was an adult. (It is unclear whether that adult was linked to this cluster.)