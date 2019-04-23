L.A. County Declares Measles Outbreak After Confirming Five Local Cases

At least five cases of measles among area residents were confirmed Monday in Los Angeles County, prompting public health officials to declare an outbreak of the disease, KTLA reports. The cases are not linked prior reports of infected people passing through the county, most of whom were traveling within Los Angeles International Airport. “These five cases are the first cases of measles confirmed by Public Health among Los Angeles County residents and the first cases of transmission within LA County in 2019,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement. “These are unrelated to the four non-resident cases that traveled through Los Angeles County earlier this year. The majority of the cases were unvaccinated.” Four of the cases were connected through international travel, and the fifth person also contracted the disease after traveling abroad, officials said.