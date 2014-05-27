Median CEO Pay Crosses $10M Threshold

CHEAT SHEET
The median salary for American CEOs increased for the fourth year in a row, crossing the eight-figure threshold for the first time. According to an Associated Press/Equilar pay study, a typical CEO made $10.5 million in 2013. The female CEOs surveyed actually made more than their male counterparts, $11.7 million to $10.5 million. However, only 12 of the CEOs included were women, while there were 325 men. Overall, median CEO salaries were up 8 percent from the year before and up more than 50 percent since 2009. The increase reflects the growing wage gap between management and workers over recent years. A CEO now makes 257 times more than an average employee, compared to 181 times more in 2009, the researchers say.