Medical Examiner: Naya Rivera Died From Accidental Drowning
R.I.P.
Former Glee star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, the Ventura County Medical Examiner ruled in an autopsy released Tuesday. Rivera’s body was discovered over the weekend in Lake Piru in Southern California. She and her 4-year-old son had gone boating last week, but he was found alone in the boat afterwards. After a multi-day search impeded by poor visibility conditions in the lake, Rivera’s body was recovered. “The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy,” the coroner wrote.