Medical Report For Trump, 79, Ignores Cankles and Bruises

President Donald Trump has been given a glowing bill of health following a “routine yearly checkup” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.
The annual examination announced on Wednesday raised eyebrows as Trump’s last “yearly” checkup was in April.
In a report released by Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella described Trump’s health as “exceptional,” with a cardiac age “14 years younger than his chronological age.”
“President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance,” the report submitted to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reads.
The examination was described as a preventative health assessment and a follow-up scheduled by the president himself.
“I am pleased to report that my long-scheduled Annual Physical Examination will be done at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Friday of this week,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday. “I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!”
The medical visit follows months of speculation over the president’s health after frequent public appearances with deeply bruised hands and swollen ankles. Neither of these conditions were mentioned in Barbabella’s press statement.
However, prior to Barbabella’s statement, Trump’s former physician-turned-Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson said “They were doing some follow-up on his venous issue. He had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, so there is a vascular study that was done.“
In August, the White House confirmed that the president has been diagnosed with CVI, a common condition among seniors in which blood pools in the legs due to poor circulation.
Barbabella has also previously noted that Trump has high cholesterol, diverticulosis, and underwent a colonoscopy last year.
Despite official accounts, experts have theorized that Trump’s physical symptoms, as well as his erratic and wildly tangential speech patterns, suggest he could have dementia.
The latest report also notes that Trump received his annual influenza jab as well as an updated COVID-19 booster vaccination.
The latter is something his Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. described in 2021 as “the deadliest vaccine ever made.”
The COVID vaccine has recently been removed from the CDC’s recommended immunization schedule for healthy children and pregnant women.
RFK Jr. defended the policy shift by saying that “anyone who wants a booster can get it,” but that ”it’s not recommended for healthy people."