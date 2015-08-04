Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Pass 2,000

CHEAT SHEET
More than 2,000 migrants have perished so far this year trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe, according to a report from the International Organization for Migration. During the same period last year, the group estimates 1,607 died. The most dangerous part of the journey is the Channel of Sicily, which links Libya and Italy. Despite the enormous losses, some 188,000 migrants have been rescued in from the waters so far this year.