Meet Dale DeGroff, the Father of the Rebirth of the Cocktail

Dale DeGroff is a storyteller, teacher, mentor, bon vivant and consummate host. He is also responsible for changing how people around the world drink by starting the modern golden age of cocktails.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by DeGroff to talk about the new edition of his seminal book, The Craft of the Cocktail, and what’s next for cocktails and spirits.

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong