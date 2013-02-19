Meet Israel's Centrist Coalition

Interesting:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Tzipi Livni, the leader of the centrist Hatnua party, on Tuesday announced that they would be joining forces in the next government in order to focus on Israel’s diplomatic and security challenges, with an emphasis on Iran’s nuclear program and peace talks with the Palestinians.

The threats emanating from Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah are “still a reality,” Netanyahu said at a Jerusalem press conference alongside Livni, and Israel needs a “broad and stable government coalition” to unite the country and face those threats.