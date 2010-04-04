Meet Kim Jong Il's Personal Shopper

CHEAT SHEET
The personal shopper to North Korea's rulers has come out of hiding in Austria and is talking about the luxury cars—and weapons—that he procured for Kim Jong Il and his dictator father. Kim Jong Ryul, who had to fake his own death and go into hiding, says he even made purchases from American firms, among them mass spectrometers, used to identify uranium particles. Kim left his family behind and says he doesn't believe he will ever see them again. He says while he fears for his family, he felt the need to speak up about the injustices dominating his former country.