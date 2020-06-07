Meet the Republican Who Questions Trump and Never Gets Dragged

It was May 27 and President Donald Trump had, for the umpteenth time in four years, set Republicans scrambling to defend him amid a controversy of his own making.

At that moment, the focus was MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough. The president had spent days reviving, via Twitter, a baseless conspiracy theory that Scarborough had something to do with the death of a female employee of his when he served in Congress two decades ago. It prompted the woman’s distraught widower to plead with Twitter to take the ranting messages down.

Arrayed at a press conference on Capitol Hill amid this blow-up were the top three members of House Republican leadership: the minority leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, his deputy, Rep. Steve Scalise, and the GOP conference’s chair, Rep. Liz Cheney.