Read it at Associated Press
Funerals for all but one of the nine victims killed in last weekend’s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, will be held Saturday and Monday. The Associated Press reports that arrangements for the shooter’s 22-year-old sister, Megan Betts, have not been made public. Nor have arrangements for the shooter, Connor Betts. Meanwhile, funerals for some of the 22 victims of the deadly El Paso Walmart shooting last Saturday were held on both sides of the U.S.-Mexican border starting Thursday. No one from the Trump administration is expected to attend any of the funeral services.