Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged
CONGRATS
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, the actress announced via Instagram on Wednesday. Fox captioned a silent video of the rapper, legal name Colson Baker, proposing to her: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic… a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood.” Fox has three children from a previous relationship with former 90210 actor (and rapper) Brian Austin Green, while Baker is the father of a 12 year old. The two met on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in 2020 and have been a fixture of red carpet coverage throughout 2021. Baker posted a video of the ring he gave to Fox, a diamond and an emerald for their two birth stones, which he described as “two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”