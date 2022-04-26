Megan Fox: Yes, Machine Gun Kelly and I Drink Each Other’s Blood
‘FOR RITUAL PURPOSES ONLY’
Let it never be said that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ever did anything less than the absolute most as a celebrity couple. In a new profile for Glamour, Fox confirmed a rumor of the pair’s own making—that they drink each other’s blood. But it’s far from “goblets” of the stuff, she clarified to the magazine. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.” Fox explained that she practices her rituals by the phases of the moon, but whereas her blood-letting is “much more controlled,” her partner is “much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where’s he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’” Sounds about par for the course for a man who bought his fiancée a thorn-laced ring that hurts to remove. Fox and Kelly, real name Colson Baker, announced their engagement in January, with the actress writing in an Instagram caption that “just as in every lifetime before this one and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”