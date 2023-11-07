Megan Fox Details ‘Very Difficult’ Miscarriage of Baby Girl
PAINFUL LOSS
Megan Fox has revealed in a new book of poems that she suffered a miscarriage at around 10 weeks, losing a baby girl she had conceived with partner Machine Gun Kelly. In the book, titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, she writes about having an ultrasound at 10 weeks and a day, then having to say goodbye. “I will pay any price,” she writes. “Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?” In another line, she writes about imagining herself holding the baby “as they rip you from my insides.” In an interview with Good Morning America to promote the book, Fox said, “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids [with ex Brian Austin Green], so it was very difficult for [me and Machine Gun Kelly] and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” She told GMA her book also addresses “one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships” she has been in, including with some celebrities she declined to name.