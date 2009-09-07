Megan Fox: I’m Schizophrenic

CHEAT SHEET
In a new interview with Wonderland, Megan Fox says that “I definitely have some kind of mental problem and I haven't pinpointed what it is." Perhaps one symptom is an outsized sense of her own significance? In the interview, Fox compares herself to Marilyn Monroe, saying "I could end up like that because I constantly struggle with the idea that I think I'm a borderline personality—or that I have bouts of mild schizophrenia.” Fox also uses the opportunity to bash Transformers director Michael Bay, who she says is “like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous mad-man reputation. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So he's a nightmare to work [for].”