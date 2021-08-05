CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Megan Rapinoe Hits Double as Gritty Americans Win Battle for Bronze in Olympic Playoff
CONSOLATION
Read it at The New York Times
Critics have said the U.S. women’s soccer team is “too old” to challenge for honors, but it was team veterans Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, with two goals apiece, who drove them to a hard-fought 4-3 win over Australia in the Olympic bronze-medal playoff. The Americans looked to be in total control after opening up a 4-1 lead but two second-half goals put Australia back in contention at Kashima. With the U.S. team out of substitutes and Alex Morgan limping off after a collision, the Americans had to dig deep to hold on—and they did. “It’s obviously not the type of medal we wanted,” Rapinoe, who won gold with the USWNT at London 2012, had said before the match. But it was still better than coming in fourth.