Megan Thee Stallion Clears Up Justin Timberlake VMAs Rumors
Megan Thee Stallion has set the record straight on her supposed “altercation” with Justin Timberlake backstage at Tuesday night’s VMAs. After Twitter users speculated that Timberlake said something to irritate Megan, the “Savage” rapper posted a playful selfie video on Instagram and TikTok of her and the R&B crooner at a restaurant, presumably after the awards show. A song plays over the clip, so their voices are inaudible. However, one can assume the giggly pair are poking fun at all the body language “experts” and lip-readers on social-media last night. “I just talk with my hands lol,” Megan wrote in the caption. “Love ya @justintimberlake.” Case closed.