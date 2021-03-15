Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles’ Feather Boa Lead the Grammys Fashion Parade

The quote of the 2021 Grammys red carpet came not from a pop star, but Phoebe Bridgers’ mom: “I’ve done my time at Denny’s.”

She was talking about waiting for Phoebe—dressed at the Grammys in a skeleton-style dress by Thom Browne—to emerge from performances at a particular venue at the start of the career. The anecdote rang true both for anyone has worshipped Moons Over My Hammy as the plate of superior deliciousness that it is, but also for dedicated parents too, forever waiting for kids to emerge from rehearsals, performances, and tryouts.

He did not appear on the red carpet, but for his first Grammys performance, Harry Styles wore all leather and a green boa—an implicit, fabulous FU to all those critics, led by Candace Owens, who whined about the lack of “manly men,” after he graced the cover of Vogue in a dress—and looking splendid.

Megan Thee Stallion looked beautiful in orange Dolce and Gabbana—a riot of slits, bows, and drama—with Chopard jewels. “I just really wanted to pop. I wanted to look like a Grammy.” Mission accomplished.

Noah Cyrus wore Schiaparelli Couture—on E! one opinion was that it looked as though she was emerging from “the world’s most beautiful vagina.” For anyone who changes duvet covers single-handed, it was redolent of laundry day wrestling matches. Or maybe, for you vehicle owners, it was a very fancy air bag.

Whatever, it was dress-up, and it was welcome!

Anderson Pak celebrated with mimosas, and a midday nap, according to his Instagram. He chose a Gucci suit for the occasion—as one does.

The Bulgari jewels! The sea foam Balmain! The absolute radiance of Lizzo on her way to “the function.”

Doja Cat paired a deep v moto jacket with a feather skit—very much a Roberto Cavalli ensemble.

Children were not allowed on the Grammys red carpet due to the pandemic, so DaBaby made one for his daughter. Cool dad!

Brittany Howard scored a Grammy for Best Rock Song earlier in the day, and then came to the red carpet looking like every bit the winner in a metallic black cape, bow blouse, and skirt.

Ingrid Andress wore Armani Privé: she does not like dresses, and instead rocked an all-white jacket and trousers and top of glittering strands. Dua Lipa glittered in a slinky column dress. Haim looked intimidating in lilac (no small feat).

And Trevor Noah, who said he was going to check Twitter to see if anyone had said anything nice about him, should be rest assured that fashion-wise, his tux was so sharp it scythed the air.