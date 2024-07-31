Megan Thee Stallion Has a Message for Women at Kamala Harris Rally

CHEAT SHEET
    Megan Thee Stallion performs at VP Kamala Harris' presidential campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on July 30, 2024.

    Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

    Megan Thee Stallion had a message for the women in the crowd at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta as she performed her hit single “Body” at Vice President Kamala Harris’ first campaign rally in the city as the Democratic Party’s presumptive 2024 nominee. Donning a blue pantsuit, cropped blazer, and tie, the three-time Grammy winner performed a number of tracks, though slightly toned down for the event. “Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies,” she said. “And you want to keep loving your body — you know who to vote for!” Performing the “Savage” remix of the song, she added to the crowd that “real savages” vote. “I’m so happy to be here Atlanta! We’re about to make history with the first female president,” she added. “The first Black female president! Let’s get this done!”

