Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Traumatized’ After Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Her in the Foot
The rapper Tory Lanez is suspected of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot Sunday at a party, according to sources cited by TMZ, and Megan says she’s “traumatized.” Megan, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was hospitalized over the weekend with an injury to her foot, initially telling police she had cut it on glass. Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, allegedly opened fire on Pete and one of her friends, Kelsey Nicole, after arguing with Nicole outside a Sunday night party in the Hollywood Hills. Los Angeles police are investigating the incident as a potential assault with deadly force. Pete tweeted Friday, “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”