Megan Thee Stallion: Tory Lanez Offered $1 Million to Hush Me Up After Shooting
‘don’t tell nobody’
In an emotional interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Megan Thee Stallion, 27, revealed that Tory Lanez, 29, rushed to offer her $1 million after shooting her in the foot in 2020. “He said, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all $1 million if y’all don’t say nothing,’” the three-time Grammy winner said. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me. And if you’re sorry, just help me.’” Megan explained that even though she was bleeding and wounded, she was afraid that if police arrived and saw a “hot gun,” they would start shooting. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re all about to die.’ The George Floyd incident had just happened,” she told King. “The police are definitely very much shoot first, ask questions after.” At the time, Megan covered for Lanez and said she stepped on glass. When she had to undergo surgery, she said doctors told her there were bullet fragments in the wounds. Lanez, however, is sticking to Megan’s original alibi and has pleaded not guilty to the shooting. “I was lying to protect all of us,” Megan said. “Sometimes I wish I really would’ve never said that.”