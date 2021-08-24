Megan Thee Stallion Wins Legal Battle Against Label Over Unreleased BTS Remix
HOT GIRL S**T
Megan Thee Stallion has taken her record label to court and won, alleging the company is attempting to block the release of a remix of a popular BTS song in which she is featured. The single, “Butter,” is slated for release Friday, and a judge cleared Megan to release it. The rapper, legal name Megan Pete, said that 1501 Certified Entertainment executives told her a song with the mega-popular K-Pop group wouldn’t be good for her recording career. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, as Megan alleges the company just used that excuse in an attempt to corner her into paying out of her own pocket to allow the song’s release. Megan has feuded with the label before and even sued to leave it, which resulted in a court order barring 1501 from stifling her new tracks.