Meghan & Harry Waited Just 100 Minutes to Overshadow Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a trailer for their new Netflix project just 100 minutes after Kate Middleton shared a touching video telling the world she had completed chemotherapy and was looking forward to the future.

There is no evidence that the clash was anything other than a coincidence, but indignant critics pointed out the stark difference between the public announcements.

It’s not the first time that diary conflicts have drawn attention to the feuding royals. In March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the winner of their $100,000 NAACP Archewell Foundation Civil Rights Award at the same time that Prince William was speaking at the Diana Legacy Awards in London, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry also released a film promoting his Invictus Games last September on the same day his brother carried out his first engagement after a summer break.

Writing on Tuesday in his column for The Sun, former CNN host Piers Morgan said: “One thing is indisputable, and it’s that the separate announcements perfectly encapsulated the very different lives of these two couples now.”

He wrote that the Prince and Princess of Wales released a “stunningly powerful three-minute film about Kate’s ongoing battle with cancer” at 4.29 pm on Monday.

At 6.09 pm, he said the Duke and Duchess’ promo for a new documentary about polo “landed like a plop of unwanted pigeon poop on a pavement.”

“POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport,” the Netflix trailer said, adding: “From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures, premiering this December only on Netflix.”

Kate’s video featured her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, at their Norfolk, England estate.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate said in the film. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she continued. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

She continued: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.”