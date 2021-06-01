Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Seem to Have Swapped Wardrobes

How do you rebound after Meghan Markle tells Oprah—and therefore, the entire world—that you made her cry over wedding plans? Somehow, Kate Middleton has found a way. In the months since that explosive tell-all, the Duchess of Cambridge has quietly launched some slick brand rehab.

It’s most evident in the new YouTube channel Kate launched with Prince William, where the pair take their best stab at imitating the breezily humanitarian aesthetic Harry and Meghan nail with their Archewell production company.

These videos are not exactly relatable content, but it’s a peek behind the palace wall that’s no doubt intended as an olive branch to skeptical viewers. Kate deftly understands another tried-and-true form of marketing: dressing like the rest of us. Or at least attempting to.