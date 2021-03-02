Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey Have Been ‘Planning Interview for 2 Years’
‘OUR LIVES—OUR WAY’
Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, set to air on CBS on Sunday night, has been being planned for two years, according to a DailyMail.com report. An original interview with Gayle King—Oprah’s best friend, and co-anchor of CBS This Morning—that was planned for 2019 was forbidden by Palace PR chiefs, who feared it would “alienate the UK press,” according to a source. As it is, the Sussexes’ relationship with the British tabloids remains fraught. Today, it emerged that Meghan is demanding $2.1 million in legal costs from Associated Newspapers after winning her privacy case over the Mail on Sunday’s publication of portions of a letter Meghan originally sent to her father.
At Meghan’s behest, the source said, King was invited to the first photo shoot for their baby, Archie, in a break from media protocol which would have typically seen British broadcasters share such footage. The source said Meghan was attempting to “manage their own public image away from select UK media,” telling staff that her motto was “our lives—our way.”
The palace allegedly told Meghan she could not conduct her own interviews with her “US media friends” after Archie’s birth. Harry and Meghan felt “handcuffed…not having full ownership of their image,” the source told DailyMail.com—hence the choice of Oprah as their interviewer on Sunday night.