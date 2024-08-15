Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in Colombia for Online Safety Talks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Colombia for a tour of the country, which has been criticized in some quarters as an example of them trading off their royal connections.

Their office said in a bulletin Thursday that the tour kicked off at approximately 9 AM Bogotá time, when the couple were “warmly welcomed to Colombia” by Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

The two couples breakfasted on coffee, tea, and traditional pan de bono (Colombian cheese bread) before exchanging gifts.

The couple spent half an hour at the Vice President’s office. Harry was dressed in a suit without a tie while Meghan wore a sleeveless pant suit.

The bulletin said that Marquez “expressed her gratitude for the couple’s official visit. The VP shared that she feels she and the Sussexes share the same ideals and goals when it comes to championing a better, safer digital future and mental health landscape for our children and the world.”

The couple were next due to visit a local school for a session to talk to children about the digital landscape and its effects on society, before attending a summit later on “ethical digital” landscapes and “the urgent need for responsible technology practices, particularly in the Global South, where the impact of digital harm is disproportionately felt.”

The trip is due to conclude Sunday after visiting Cartagena and Cali, with Harry due to meet members of the Team Colombia Invictus Games.

For security reasons, the couple’s detailed itinerary has not been released.

Harry’s chief of staff, Josh Kettler, left his job with Harry and Meghan just days before the tour began. A source told The Daily Beast the decision was mutual. A source told the Daily Mail Thursday: “Josh soon realized that the job wasn’t for him. There were aspects of it that he wasn’t comfortable with. He thought it was better to leave now than to continue in a job that he did not enjoy.”