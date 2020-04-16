Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deliver Meals to the Sick Amid COVID-19
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might have only recently moved to Los Angeles after stepping away from royal life—but they’ve wasted no time in finding a way to give back in their new hometown. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have volunteered twice—including on Easter Sunday—with Project Angel Food, which delivers medically tailored meals to chronically ill people, CEO Richard Ayoub told CNN. The couple officially stepped away from royal life at the end of March. During their volunteer work, CNN reports, they delivered four weeks’ worth of food to 20 of the charity’s clients. One client even told Ayoub she didn’t recognize the erstwhile royals until they’d left. “They were dressed so casually—that’s not how you expect to see them,” Ayoub told CNN. “You don’t expect to see them at your door.”