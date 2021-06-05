Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Demoted Below Wessexes on Royal Family Website
DOWN THE LADDER
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been moved down a notch on the royal family’s website—below Prince Edward and his wife Sophie. The Sussexes has been just below Prince William and Kate Middleton on the site before they decided to dish royal dirt to Oprah. Their profiles have also been updated to reflect their split with the royal clan. “As announced in January, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family,” the description on Prince Harry’s profile reads. “They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen.” Despite the apparent demotion, Sophie told the Daily Telegraph on Friday that the Sussexes are “still family no matter what.”