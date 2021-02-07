Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a ‘Secret’ Meeting With Gavin Newsom

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.
Meghan and Harry’s pre-election chat with Gavin Newsom
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent an hour before the 2020 election speaking via video-link to California Governor Gavin Newsom, according to the Sun on Sunday. The call happened on October 19, with Newsom’s office refusing to tell the paper what the subject/subjects of the call were.