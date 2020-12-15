Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Host Their Own Podcasts on Spotify
PRINCELY SOUNDS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will grace us with brand-new podcast content beginning very soon. Spotify landed an exclusive deal to produce multiple podcasts for the royal couple, some of which will be hosted by the duke and duchess themselves. The first series under the agreement will be released in 2021, but before then they’ve promised to host a special holiday podcast that will include “stories of hope and compassion.” Since stepping back from royal family duties earlier this year, the couple has thrown themselves into new projects, including a deal to produce shows and movies for Netflix. On Monday the Duchess invested in a woman-owned startup that makes latte mixes, Clevr Blends.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they are excited for their new venture. “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” they said in a statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”