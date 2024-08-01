Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘Royal’ Tour to Colombia Announced

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced details of an unofficial royal tour to Colombia.

Francia Márquez, the Vice President of Colombia, said in a statement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had accepted her invitation to visit the South American country.

She said the Sussexes will visit the capital, Bogotá, as well as Cartagena and Cali for “meaningful interactions” with “leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.”

The visit comes several months before the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, to be held in Colombia this November, she said.

“The Archewell Foundation, founded by The Duke and Duchess, is renowned for it’s global leadership in fostering a safer online environment,” said the vice president. “The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.

“It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, The Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.

“We are confident that their visit will further illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation.”

They are no longer representing the British royal family, but this will be the second foreign trip for the couple this year. They visited Nigeria for three days in May.