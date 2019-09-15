Happy Birthday

Meghan Markle Delivers Emotional Birthday Wishes To Prince Harry, ‘Best Husband and Amazing Dad’

Meghan Markle marked Prince Harry’s 35th birthday with a moving Instagram message. Plus, the Rocksavage marriage seems solid, and Meghan launches her new charity fashion line.

Tom Sykes

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

CHRIS ALLERTON

Meghan’s emotional Instagram tribute to Harry on his birthday

While most of us are content to receive a cup of coffee in bed on the occasion of our birthday, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, delivered her husband a carefully curated birthday note on social media Sunday morning that prompted many thousands of birthday wishes in return.