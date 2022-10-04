CHEAT SHEET
    Meghan Markle Talks Racist ‘Dragon Lady’ Trope on Her Podcast

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    After a pause in new releases prompted by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes dropped its fourth full-length installment on Tuesday. The episode breaks down the racist “Dragon Lady” trope used to describe Asian women. “It’s similar to the femme fatale…a woman who is beautiful and deadly,” guest Margaret Cho explained. “Because we can’t just be beautiful. It has to come at a cost, and it’s kind of evil queen adjacent. But it’s also so pinned to this idea that Asianness is an inherent threat.”

