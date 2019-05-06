Meghan Markle Gave Birth at a Private Hospital, Not at Home: Report

Meghan Markle gave birth at a private London hospital, it was reported Monday evening. Meghan, who was a week past her due date, is said to have been taken to the Portland hospital in London on Sunday evening amid such secrecy that even senior royals did not know her movements, the Daily Mail reports. She gave birth at 5:26 a.m. the following morning. Buckingham Palace would not say where the baby was born, but the location of the birth will have to be noted on the baby’s birth certificate, which will be publicly available at some point. The news that Meghan gave birth in a hospital has triggered further speculation that her labor was induced, as Meghan had hoped to have a home birth, but a home birth is not recommended if labor has to be induced. It is assumed, however, that the birth proceeded smoothly, as Meghan was back home in Windsor by the time the official announcement of the birth was made on Monday afternoon in the U.K., at 2:30 p.m. local time.