Meghan Markle ‘Horrified’ by Prince Andrew’s Denial of Sex With Teenager
Meghan Markle was “horrified” by Prince Andrew’s description of sex as a “positive act” for men, in the BBC interview that led to the destruction of his royal career. The Daily Telegraph reported Friday that the Duchess of Sussex was “horrified by the manner in which the Duke of York dismissed allegations” that he had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre claims that Andrew’s friend, the dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, had sex trafficked her, and that Andrew had had sex with her when she was 17.
The Telegraph reported, “The Duke’s explanation is understood to have left the Duchess, who has championed the cause of female victims of violence, and her team feeling uncomfortable.” In his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview last week, the disgraced duke claimed not to know Giuffre, and said he would have recalled having sex with her because sex was “a positive act” for men. He also said that he had taken his daughter Beatrice for pizza in the afternoon of the day the alleged sexual encounter took place.
Since the interview Andrew has been stripped of his royal duties, and on Friday he and his office were ejected from Buckingham Palace. Companies and charities have rushed to get rid of him as a patron. Giuffre has said Andrew’s denial of her allegations is “appalling.” Now, U.S. authorities may want to question the duke about his relationship to Epstein. Giuffre is set to give an interview to the BBC’s Panorama program on Dec. 2. A spokesman for BBC, quoted in the London Evening Standard, said: “Virginia Roberts Giuffre gives her first UK interview to Panorama and reveals new details about her time with Jeffrey Epstein.”