Meghan Markle in New York City to Have Baby Shower

Duchess Meghan Markle is in New York City for her baby shower, Page Six reports. The pregnant royal is reportedly celebrating the birth with friends in the Big Apple on Tuesday. Markle’s best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney is coordinating the exclusive shower which will reportedly be held on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. It’s unclear if the Markle will also have a baby shower back in the U.K. The baby, the first child of Meghan and husband Prince Harry, is expected to arrive on an undisclosed date in the spring.