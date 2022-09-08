Meghan Markle Isn’t Joining Prince Harry at Queen Elizabeth’s Bedside
CONCERNING
After an alarming health announcement rattled the nation, Queen Elizabeth II’s family rushed to her bedside at Balmoral—except two of the royals’ wives. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is expected to remain in Windsor while her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, attend their first day at Lambrook School. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is reportedly staying in London while Prince Harry makes the trip alone, though Meghan has seemingly cancelled her engagements for the day, according to PA Media. After a Thursday morning evaluation, the queen’s medical team said they were “concerned” for her health, and that she will remain under “medical supervision,” though there has been no mention of a hospital stay. The medical update brought the BBC to suspend all of its programming through 6 p.m. to provide developing coverage of the queen’s condition.